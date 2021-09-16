Search icon
This Ladybug-Inspired Super Drone Buggy Self-Rights Itself After a Fall

The super drone can flip back by moving the wings backward and then directing them 180 degrees forward, just like a ladybug. Drones encounter falling in human-less terrains, making it very important for them to get back to flying without any external help. The drone has a forewing called the elytra and a hind wing with a body of around 55cm long. This design is a replica of the original wing design of the ladybug. The drone’s wings are fixed, unlike the real beetle that flaps both its wings.
ROBOfluence Hacker Noon profile picture

@robofluence
ROBOfluence

Influenced by Robotics and Future tech.

#drones#unmanned-vehicles#unmanned-aerial-vehicles#self-righting-drone#remote-controlled-vehicle#aviation#rc-vehicle#biology
