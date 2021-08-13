Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoThis CEO was told medical cybersecurity wasn't a real problem and started his company anyway by@vmurthy

This CEO was told medical cybersecurity wasn't a real problem and started his company anyway

image
undefined Hacker Noon profile picture

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Passwords Are a Weak Security Link and Stolen Credentials Is Big Business by @michaelgreene
#credential-stuffing
A New LinkedIn Vulnerability Exposes Jobseekers to Phishing Attacks by @medhamehta
#linkedin
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year

Tags

#cybersecurity#healthcare-cybersecurity#yc#startups-of-the-year#medcrypt#medical-technology#medical-devices#founder-advice
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.