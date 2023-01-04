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This App Is Tracking 250,000 Immigrants in the U.S.A.

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byThe Markup@TheMarkup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

January 4th, 2023
featured image - This App Is Tracking 250,000 Immigrants in the U.S.A.
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The Markup
    byThe Markup@TheMarkup

    Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

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Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

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cybersecurity#security#data-security#tracking#gps-tracker#mobile-apps#themarkup#usa#hackernoon-top-story

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