Things Most Parents Get Wrong When Purchasing Headphones for Children

In a world full of technology and where everything is available to the children at their fingertips, it is very important for parents to keep an eye on them. Being a parent is not as easy as your children watch TV and listen to loud music. Are you protecting your child’s hearing? Have you ever tried to keep your child away from listening to music on the same old headphones? It is most likely that he will suffer from hearing loss or could have any other issues.

Volume limiting headphones for children is the best as it keeps children away from any kind of damage. Do you know what the problem with normal headphones is? It is that they are not built for sensitive eardrums.

Listening with normal headphones and using the wrong kind of headphones can be very damaging to the children’s hearing. They can even cause temporary or even permanent hearing damage to the ear of your children. So, how to choose the best headphones for kids of any age? Without any doubt, the headphones that keep the volume under control are the best headphones for children. They cause no permanent damage or heading loss to the ear of your child.

What are Volume-Limiting Headphones?

As a parent, the best thing you can do to your children safe from any hearing damage is to invest in a good pair of headphones. A good pair of volume-limiting headphones will spare your child from any early-onset hearing damage. These volume-limiting headphones are headphones that are capped at 85Db. 85Db is the loudest sound your kids are able to hear from these specific volume-limiting headphones. If you want to save your child from any kind of ear damage and hearing loss, volume-limiting headphones are the must thing to get.

Best Volume Limiting Headphones for Children

Children’s ears are as sensitive as they themselves are. They are very sensitive to noise damage. This is because of the growth and development of nerve fibers and other cells in their body. The eardrum of children is also closer to the sound source because of their smaller external auditory canals.

Of course, putting the adult headphones in your children’s room is not a good idea. These headphones could endanger the hearing of the children. But for children, parents should also consider the fit, design, and comfort with the volume limit. We know the volume-limiting headphones are necessary, but make sure to limit the time of using headphones no matter at what volume. Some of our favorite volume-limiting headphones include

JLabsJBuddies

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet

Griffin KaZooMyPhones

Puro Sound BT2200

Snuggly Rascals

PuroGamer

KitSound Mini Movers

How does volume-limiting headphones for children work?

Volume limiting headphones are essential to keep your children away from any hearing loss or ear damage. These volume-limiting headphones for children work through resistors. Resistors are the electric components that create resistance in an electric circuit in the headphones. From the jack of your headphones to keep the sound within safe limits, they lower the flow of current from the the actual headphones.

Are any headphones safe for kids?

Excess exposure to anything is quite damaging for everyone. You should make sure to limit the time of hearing and using headphones to at least two hours a day. Even if the volume is limited to 85DB, you should not listen to more than 2 hours a day. Limiting the volume of headphones from your children is a very wise decision that every parent should make. Some experts even say that children should not use any type of headphones.

85dB is an effective safety limit, as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the EU. Make sure to invest in a good pair of headphones for your children. Not only in volume-limiting headphones but also in a one that is longer lasting, so you don’t have to buy a headphone again and again.

