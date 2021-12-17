These are the Tech Concepts No One Understands

0 Technology is developing so fast that the human mind has trouble keeping up. Many tech concepts still leave people rather confused. In this thread, the Slogging community discusses their own struggles with technological concepts and shares a bit of their knowledge. They explore some of the challenges related to cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs, and rocket science. This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Linh Smooke, Ellen Stevens, Favour Amadi, Jack Boreham, Petar, Sara Pinto, Daniel Guzman and Abeer occurred in Slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

Name a tech concept that was (or still is) the most challenging to grasp and explain. Let's use this thread to share our knowledge and educate one another 🙌

For me this concept is blockchain. I'm still trying to understand what it means and entails. What about you?

Linh Smooke

Ok, I’ll be the first to admit that after 5 years of working to explain to people what crypto/blockchain is… I’m still daily stumped by it 😳 I think it’s because in the context of trying to explain to others, they always have their own assumptions and not everybody is on the same page. Also, there’s a lot of scams and overhype out there.

Ellen Stevens

Rocket science seems pretty complex. #hiElon.

Actually, there are a lot of technologies that we use on a regular basis that people would have a hard time explaining the inner workings of. Which is a bit sad. Like if you were transported into the past, would you be able to guide discovery in the right direction? Really any natural phenomenon that has been embraced by tech - different waves, has a certain amount of complexity.

Has to be Blockchain for me, Mónica Freitas.

Yeah, same mine is cryptocurrency 😂. A tricky concept that will hopefully get easier to explain, especially because it's not tangible.

petar.btc

I think the most simple, yet the most complex concept today is NFTs.



Any thoughts?

Sara Pinto

Mónica Freitas, for me it’s blockchain and cryptocurrency as well. I think I need to take a crash course about this, seems like I can’t get a grip of these concepts.

petar.btc

Sara Pinto, I'd be glad to help. What would you like to know about blockchain/cryptocurrency more specifically?

Linh Smooke, I'm glad I'm not the only one. Every time I feel like I've caught the general picture of it, there's new info that throws me of. Have you figured out a way to simplify it? A one-sentence definition for someone who knows nothing about to grasp an idea of it?

Jack Boreham, Do you think that because cryptocurrency is so complex to understand, will it ever go mainstream in commerce?

petar.btc, I've tried to understand NFTs, but it's still a weird concept for me. I know that it has to do with art and selling and buying digital art, but not much beyond it. I found this youtube video explaining NFTs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz9zw7-_vhM. Hoping it can help us understand it a bit better.

Sara Pinto, same!

petar.btc seems to be more at ease in these themes. Is there a simple way to explain blockchain and cryptocurrency (through comparisons or metaphors) easy to grasp?

Sara Pinto

petar.btc, Well, to be quite honest, I don't even know what I don't know 😂 A general explanation would be better, but I'm aware that it may be more complex than that and a simple definition might not be enough. Do you know any easy way of explaining it? I think me and Mónica Freitas would appreciate it a lot.

I agree with the ones mentioning NFTs! Mónica Freitas. hahaha like I sort of understand it, but I don’t really get how it works. Once, an art teacher explained to us that NFTs are gonna be like the BOOM for art in the XXI Century, and the idea of it, it’s to make sure that everyone (or at least a lot of people) understands how NFTs works haha but I see a huge gap there.

Mónica Freitas, I think it will go mainstream. Crypto is tricky to understand, especially for the general public. The problem is, we are all so used to macroeconomics and economies of scale. The current financial system is so easily accessible it will be difficult to introduce crypto to it.

Abeer

Mónica Freitas, Definitely NFTs. I sort of have a vague idea of how it works but it just seems so unnecessary. With all the hype, however, there’s definitely something I’m missing.

Jack Boreham, Why do you think that is? Will it be difficult to introduce because of the adaptative differences within our society (educational, age, technological proficiency)? Because it will need to be introduced early on in a generation, so it becomes second nature?

Yeah, I think it needs to be introduced in schools from say at least college. I mean if it becomes mainstream, it will need to be.

Interestingly, crypto might actually help reduce wealth inequality so may reduce these differences.

Jack Boreham, Yeah, it will need to be integrated into school for sure! That's interesting! How can it reduce wealth inequality? By reducing fees?

Mónica Freitas, yeah, so it reduces transaction fees lowering costs for users. Also, it's not controlled by a bank, so there's no bias in who can invest!

Jack Boreham, Thank you, that clears it up! I can see how it can be an advantage to use crypto. We just need to improve education on it to seize the perks.

