These 5 Unexpected Use Cases Prove WebRTC Has Outgrown Its Roots as "Just" a Video-calling Tool

WebRTC has long outgrown its roots as “just” a video-calling tool. Its core strengths—low latency, built-in encryption, and automatic NAT traversal—make it a powerful engine for a wide variety of real-time applications. Below are five non-obvious but highly practical use cases to inspire you and broaden your understanding of what WebRTC can do.
1. Telemedicine & Remote Surgical Assistance
Scenario: Enable a physician in a remote location to see and hear a patient (or an operating-room camera) in high resolution with minimal delay, and to send interactive commands back.
// Initialize on the patient side
const pc = new RTCPeerConnection({
iceServers: [{ urls: 'stun:stun.med.example.com' }]
});
const stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({
video: { deviceId: 'endoscope-camera' },
audio: true
});
stream.getTracks().forEach(track => pc.addTrack(track, stream));
Key Benefits:
- DTLS-SRTP encryption safeguards patient privacy.
- Latency ≤200 ms ensures responsive diagnostics and instrument control.
2. AR/VR Collaboration Environments
Scenario: Multiple participants jointly manipulate a virtual object, exchanging real-time scene data (positions, orientations, state) so everyone stays in sync.
// On each client
const dc = pc.createDataChannel('scene-sync', { ordered: true });
dc.onmessage = e => applySceneUpdate(JSON.parse(e.data));
function broadcastState(state) {
dc.send(JSON.stringify(state));
}
Key Benefits:
- Peer-to-peer data exchange minimizes scene-update latency.
- Delta updates only (using CRDTs or custom protocols) save bandwidth.
3. Edge AI Pipelines: Model Output Streaming
Scenario: IoT cameras or devices run on-device AI (e.g., object detection) and stream only the high-value inference results to a dashboard, rather than raw video.
// On the edge device
const result = runModel(frame); // e.g. { x, y, label, confidence }
const buf = new TextEncoder().encode(JSON.stringify(result));
dataChannel.send(buf);
Key Benefits:
- Reduced bandwidth by sending only inference metadata.
- Client CPU savings; heavy ML runs at the edge.
4. Peer-to-Peer IoT Device Streaming
Scenario: Real-time monitoring of many IoT devices—cameras, microphones, sensors—without a centralized media server.
// On each device
const pc = new RTCPeerConnection({ iceServers: […] });
const video = await getDeviceVideo();
pc.addTrack(video.getVideoTracks()[0], video);
pc.onicecandidate = e => sendCandidate(e.candidate);
Key Benefits:
- Horizontal scaling without a heavy media server.
- Native P2P encryption for every device stream.
5. Remote Robotics & Drone Control
Scenario: Stream live video from a drone, relay telemetry, and send control commands in near-real time.
// Command channel setup
const cmdChannel = pc.createDataChannel('commands', { ordered: true });
function sendCommand(action) {
cmdChannel.send(JSON.stringify({ action }));
}
Key Benefits:
- <150 ms round-trip for safe, responsive control.
- Encrypted DTLS-SRTP protects against hijacking.
Comparison Table
|
Use Case
|
Transport
|
DataChannel Mode
|
Latency
|
Highlights
|
Telemedicine & Remote Surgery
|
SRTP (UDP)
|
N/A
|
<200 ms
|
High-res video, DTLS-SRTP
|
AR/VR Collaboration
|
SCTP/DTLS over ICE
|
ordered, reliable
|
<150 ms
|
CRDT sync, media multiplexing via BUNDLE
|
Edge AI Output Streaming
|
SCTP/DTLS over ICE
|
ordered, unreliable
|
<100 ms
|
JSON/binary payloads, edge inference
|
P2P IoT Device Streaming
|
SRTP + SCTP/DTLS over ICE
|
simultaneous streams
|
<200 ms
|
Scalable, no central server
|
Remote Robotics & Drone Control
|
SRTP + SCTP/DTLS over ICE
|
ordered, reliable
|
<150 ms
|
Video + commands, secure operation
Conclusion
WebRTC isn’t just for video calls—it’s a general-purpose real-time framework you can adapt to a huge range of scenarios: remote surgery, collaborative AR/VR, edge AI pipelines, distributed IoT streaming, and drone control.
Implementation Tips:
- Always configure STUN/TURN servers for reliable connectivity.
- Choose the right DataChannel mode:
ordered/reliablefor critical commands and document syncing;
unordered/unreliablefor telemetry and gaming.
- Use
chrome://webrtc-internalsand
pc.getStats()to debug performance and network issues.
Give one of these ideas a try in your next project—you’ll be amazed how far WebRTC can take you beyond simple video conferencing!