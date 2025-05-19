These 5 Unexpected Use Cases Prove WebRTC Has Outgrown Its Roots as "Just" a Video-calling Tool

WebRTC has long outgrown its roots as “just” a video-calling tool. Its core strengths—low latency, built-in encryption, and automatic NAT traversal—make it a powerful engine for a wide variety of real-time applications. Below are five non-obvious but highly practical use cases to inspire you and broaden your understanding of what WebRTC can do.

1. Telemedicine & Remote Surgical Assistance

Scenario: Enable a physician in a remote location to see and hear a patient (or an operating-room camera) in high resolution with minimal delay, and to send interactive commands back.

// Initialize on the patient side const pc = new RTCPeerConnection({ iceServers: [{ urls: 'stun:stun.med.example.com' }] }); const stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: { deviceId: 'endoscope-camera' }, audio: true }); stream.getTracks().forEach(track => pc.addTrack(track, stream));

Key Benefits:

DTLS-SRTP encryption safeguards patient privacy.

safeguards patient privacy. Latency ≤200 ms ensures responsive diagnostics and instrument control.

2. AR/VR Collaboration Environments

Scenario: Multiple participants jointly manipulate a virtual object, exchanging real-time scene data (positions, orientations, state) so everyone stays in sync.

// On each client const dc = pc.createDataChannel('scene-sync', { ordered: true }); dc.onmessage = e => applySceneUpdate(JSON.parse(e.data)); function broadcastState(state) { dc.send(JSON.stringify(state)); }

Key Benefits:

Peer-to-peer data exchange minimizes scene-update latency.

minimizes scene-update latency. Delta updates only (using CRDTs or custom protocols) save bandwidth.

3. Edge AI Pipelines: Model Output Streaming

Scenario: IoT cameras or devices run on-device AI (e.g., object detection) and stream only the high-value inference results to a dashboard, rather than raw video.

// On the edge device const result = runModel(frame); // e.g. { x, y, label, confidence } const buf = new TextEncoder().encode(JSON.stringify(result)); dataChannel.send(buf);

Key Benefits:

Reduced bandwidth by sending only inference metadata.

by sending only inference metadata. Client CPU savings; heavy ML runs at the edge.

4. Peer-to-Peer IoT Device Streaming

Scenario: Real-time monitoring of many IoT devices—cameras, microphones, sensors—without a centralized media server.

// On each device const pc = new RTCPeerConnection({ iceServers: […] }); const video = await getDeviceVideo(); pc.addTrack(video.getVideoTracks()[0], video); pc.onicecandidate = e => sendCandidate(e.candidate);

Key Benefits:

Horizontal scaling without a heavy media server.

without a heavy media server. Native P2P encryption for every device stream.

5. Remote Robotics & Drone Control

Scenario: Stream live video from a drone, relay telemetry, and send control commands in near-real time.

// Command channel setup const cmdChannel = pc.createDataChannel('commands', { ordered: true }); function sendCommand(action) { cmdChannel.send(JSON.stringify({ action })); }

Key Benefits:

<150 ms round-trip for safe, responsive control.

for safe, responsive control. Encrypted DTLS-SRTP protects against hijacking.

Comparison Table

Use Case Transport DataChannel Mode Latency Highlights Telemedicine & Remote Surgery SRTP (UDP) N/A <200 ms High-res video, DTLS-SRTP AR/VR Collaboration SCTP/DTLS over ICE ordered, reliable <150 ms CRDT sync, media multiplexing via BUNDLE Edge AI Output Streaming SCTP/DTLS over ICE ordered, unreliable <100 ms JSON/binary payloads, edge inference P2P IoT Device Streaming SRTP + SCTP/DTLS over ICE simultaneous streams <200 ms Scalable, no central server Remote Robotics & Drone Control SRTP + SCTP/DTLS over ICE ordered, reliable <150 ms Video + commands, secure operation

Conclusion

WebRTC isn’t just for video calls—it’s a general-purpose real-time framework you can adapt to a huge range of scenarios: remote surgery, collaborative AR/VR, edge AI pipelines, distributed IoT streaming, and drone control.

Implementation Tips:

Always configure STUN/TURN servers for reliable connectivity.

for reliable connectivity. Choose the right DataChannel mode : ordered/reliable for critical commands and document syncing; unordered/unreliable for telemetry and gaming.

: for critical commands and document syncing; for telemetry and gaming. Use chrome://webrtc-internals and pc.getStats() to debug performance and network issues.

Give one of these ideas a try in your next project—you’ll be amazed how far WebRTC can take you beyond simple video conferencing!