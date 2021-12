A young crypto-enthusiast has published a guidebook on how to invest in the world's most promising cryptos. He outlines his investing method: "I spot risky but promising assets and invest in them regularly. When I can, I wait and buy and wait" Balancer is an "automated portfolio manager" and a "decentralized trading platform" Band Protocol is an oracle - just like Chainlink - which automatically brings real-world data to the blockchain in order to execute smart-contracts.