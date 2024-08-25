Search icon
    Theoretical Analysis of Direct Preference Optimizationby@textmodels

    Theoretical Analysis of Direct Preference Optimization

    by Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text ModelsAugust 25th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    DPO offers theoretical advantages over traditional actor-critic algorithms used in RLHF. The key insight is that DPO implicitly represents a reward model, and the optimal policy is invariant to certain transformations of this reward model. This avoids the instability issues often encountered in actor-critic methods, making DPO a more robust and efficient approach.
    featured image - Theoretical Analysis of Direct Preference Optimization
    Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Rafael Rafailo, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (2) Archit Sharma, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (3) Eric Mitchel, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier;

    (4) Stefano Ermon, CZ Biohub;

    (5) Christopher D. Manning, Stanford University;

    (6) Chelsea Finn, Stanford University.

    Abstract and 1. Introduction

    2 Related Work

    3 Preliminaries

    4 Direct Preference Optimization

    5 Theoretical Analysis of DPO

    6 Experiments

    7 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References

    Author Contributions


    A Mathematical Derivations

    A.1 Deriving the Optimum of the KL-Constrained Reward Maximization Objective

    A.2 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Bradley-Terry Model

    A.3 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Plackett-Luce Model

    A.4 Deriving the Gradient of the DPO Objective and A.5 Proof of Lemma 1 and 2

    A.6 Proof of Theorem 1


    B DPO Implementation Details and Hyperparameters


    C Further Details on the Experimental Set-Up and C.1 IMDb Sentiment Experiment and Baseline Details

    C.2 GPT-4 prompts for computing summarization and dialogue win rates

    C.3 Unlikelihood baseline


    D Additional Empirical Results

    D.1 Performance of Best of N baseline for Various N and D.2 Sample Responses and GPT-4 Judgments

    D.3 Human study details

    5 Theoretical Analysis of DPO

    In this section, we give further interpretation of the DPO method, provide theoretical backing, and relate advantages of DPO to issues with actor critic algorithms used for RLHF (such as PPO [37]).

    5.1 Your Language Model Is Secretly a Reward Model


    Definition 1. We say that two reward functions r(x, y) and r ′ (x, y) are equivalent iff r(x, y) − r ′ (x, y) = f(x) for some function f.


    It is easy to see that this is indeed an equivalence relation, which partitions the set of reward functions into classes. We can state the following two lemmas:


    Lemma 1. Under the Plackett-Luce, and in particular the Bradley-Terry, preference framework, two reward functions from the same class induce the same preference distribution.


    Lemma 2.** Two reward functions from the same equivalence class induce the same optimal policy under the constrained RL problem.


    The proofs are straightforward and we defer them to Appendix A.5. The first lemma is a well-known under-specification issue with the Plackett-Luce family of models [30]. Due to this under-specification, we usually have to impose additional identifiability constraints to achieve any guarantees on the MLE estimates from Eq. 2 [4]. The second lemma states that all reward functions from the same class yield the same optimal policy, hence for our final objective, we are only interested in recovering an arbitrary reward function from the optimal class. We prove the following Theorem in Appendix A.6:


    5.2 Instability of Actor-Critic Algorithms


    Figure 2: Left. The frontier of expected reward vs KL to the reference policy. DPO provides the highest expected reward for all KL values, demonstrating the quality of the optimization. Right. TL;DR summarization win rates vs. human-written summaries, using GPT-4 as evaluator. DPO exceeds PPO’s best-case performance on summarization, while being more robust to changes in the sampling temperature.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.


    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai-fine-tuning #direct-preference-optimization #reinforcement-learning #language-models #language-model-optimization #reward-modeling #bradley-terry-model #rhlf-explained

