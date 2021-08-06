Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoTheo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse by@metapunk

Theo Priestley, Founder Metapunk, on Building the Cultural & Societal Revoultion for Metaverse

image
metapunk Hacker Noon profile picture

@metapunkmetapunk

All futures need a movement and identity.

Sandbox Gaming

Join the Gaming Metaverse Writing Contest

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
An Intro to Metaverse Venture Capital by @metapunk
#gaming-metaverse
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year
AI's Role in Language Learning: Stuart Barrass, Kaizen Languages CEO by @kaizenlanguages
#startups-of-the-year
Starting a B2B SaaS Company by @podcast
#b2b
5 Important Tips for Successfully Starting a Start-Up by @youarelaunched
#startup-advice
How to Launch a Mobile App Startup - 7 Tips from Industry Veterans by @innalebedeva
#mobile-apps

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#startup-interview#metaverse#metapunk#startup-lessons#startup-advice#what-is-a-metaverse#virtual-reality
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.