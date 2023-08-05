Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE WOUNDED SOLDIERby@twain

    THE WOUNDED SOLDIER

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In the course of a certain battle a soldier whose leg had been shot off appealed to another soldier who was hurrying by to carry him to the rear, informing him at the same time of the loss which he had sustained; whereupon the generous son of Mars, shouldering the unfortunate, proceeded to carry out his desire. The bullets and cannon-balls were flying in all directions, and presently one of the latter took the wounded man’s head off—without, however, his deliverer being aware of it. In no-long time he was hailed by an officer, who said: “Where are you going with that carcass?” “To the rear, sir—he’s lost his leg!” “His leg, forsooth?” responded the astonished officer; “you mean his head, you booby.” Whereupon the soldier dispossessed himself of his burden, and stood looking down upon it in great perplexity. At length he said: “It is true, sir, just as you have said.” Then after a pause he added, “But he TOLD me IT WAS HIS LEG—” Here the narrator bursts into explosion after explosion of thunderous horse-laughter, repeating that nub from time to time through his gaspings and shriekings and suffocatings. It takes only a minute and a half to tell that in its comic-story form; and isn’t worth the telling, after all. Put into the humorous-story form it takes ten minutes, and is about the funniest thing I have ever listened to—as James Whitcomb Riley tells it.
    featured image - THE WOUNDED SOLDIER
    writing#non-fiction#essay#books#ebooks
    Mark Twain HackerNoon profile picture

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    Receive Stories from @twain

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    SWITZERLAND, THE CRADLE OF LIBERTY
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by twain #essay
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SUBMARINE COAL-MINES
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG ENGAGES IN A DIRECT STRUGGLE WITH BAD FORTUNE
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    THE SEA MONSTER
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding and his companions slept like innocent marmots in the cave
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa