The World's Most Productive Remote Team - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

UPDATE

2ND PLACE -🥈Buffer

3RD PLACE - 🥉Knack



The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon ! In partnership with Stream ! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today."

—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently

Free-range humans for the win.

and the award goes to...



Buffer

Zeit

Basecamp

Netlify

InVision

Zapier

Automattic

1Password

Trello

MakerDAO

Doist

GitLab

CodeSandbox

ConvertKit

Harvest

Niteo

Knack



