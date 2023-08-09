THE WITCH MANIA

Too Long; Didn't Read What wrath of gods, or wicked influence Of tears, conspiring wretched men t' afflict, Hath pour'd on earth this noyous pestilence, That mortal minds doth inwardly infect With love of blindness and of ignorance? Spencer's Tears of the Muses. Countrymen: "Hang her!—beat her!—kill her!" Justice: "How now? Forbear this violence!" Mother Sawyer: "A crew of villains—a knot of bloody hangmen! set to torment me!—I know not why." Justice: "Alas! neighbour Banks, are you a ringleader in mischief? Fie I to abuse an aged woman!" Banks: "Woman!—a she hell-cat, a witch! To prove her one, we no sooner set fire on the thatch of her house, but in she came running, as if the Devil had sent her in a barrel of gunpowder." Ford's Witch of Edmonton.