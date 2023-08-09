THE WITCH MANIA
Too Long; Didn't ReadWhat wrath of gods, or wicked influence
Of tears, conspiring wretched men t' afflict,
Hath pour'd on earth this noyous pestilence,
That mortal minds doth inwardly infect
With love of blindness and of ignorance?
Spencer's Tears of the Muses.
Countrymen: "Hang her!—beat her!—kill her!"
Justice: "How now? Forbear this violence!"
Mother Sawyer: "A crew of villains—a knot of bloody hangmen!
set to torment me!—I know not why."
Justice: "Alas! neighbour Banks, are you a ringleader in mischief?
Fie I to abuse an aged woman!"
Banks: "Woman!—a she hell-cat, a witch! To prove her one, we no
sooner set fire on the thatch of her house, but in she came
running, as if the Devil had sent her in a barrel of
gunpowder."
Ford's Witch of Edmonton.