Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE WITCH MANIAby@charlesmackay

    THE WITCH MANIA

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    What wrath of gods, or wicked influence Of tears, conspiring wretched men t' afflict, Hath pour'd on earth this noyous pestilence, That mortal minds doth inwardly infect With love of blindness and of ignorance? Spencer's Tears of the Muses. Countrymen: "Hang her!—beat her!—kill her!" Justice: "How now? Forbear this violence!" Mother Sawyer: "A crew of villains—a knot of bloody hangmen! set to torment me!—I know not why." Justice: "Alas! neighbour Banks, are you a ringleader in mischief? Fie I to abuse an aged woman!" Banks: "Woman!—a she hell-cat, a witch! To prove her one, we no sooner set fire on the thatch of her house, but in she came running, as if the Devil had sent her in a barrel of gunpowder." Ford's Witch of Edmonton.
    featured image - THE WITCH MANIA
    writing#non-fiction#history#books
    Charles Mackay HackerNoon profile picture

    @charlesmackay

    Charles Mackay

    Receive Stories from @charlesmackay

    react to story with heart
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    LIST OF BUBBLES
    Published at Jul 28, 2023 by charlesmackay #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A Little Philosophy
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Harry’s voice recalled me to myself
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by agathachristie #detective-fiction-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Signification of the Combat
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    VIGO BAY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG SIMPLY DOES HIS DUTY
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa