The Web3 Creator Economy (The Next Big Wave in 2024)

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

Content creation platforms give anyone the ability to find and connect with audiences through video, music, spoken word, and writing. The creator economy is vast and ubiquitous, encompassing popular media platforms YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as social platforms, like Twitter (X) and Facebook, and alternative media models, such as podcasts, live streaming, and subscription models. It is also highly lucrative: Goldman Sachs values the creator economy at around $250 billion.