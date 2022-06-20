The Web Design Trends you Must Not Miss in 2022

There are over 1.8 billion websites on the internet, so it's more important than ever to make sure your site is well designed and functional. Keeping up with current trends will help you avoid having a design that quickly goes out of style. A 2D & 3D Mashup and Character Illustration top the list of website design trends for 2022. Complex gradients is one of the hottest web design trends of the year since it adds depth to flat images and is currently used in modern web design.





When it comes to web design, it's all about thinking ahead. Everything from user interface design to future iterations of websites to package design can be influenced by design trends.





In these turbulent times, nostalgia has no doubt helped soothe and comfort us. In the meantime, designers have rethought design norms and principles and are pushing others to do the same. These two developments will profoundly impact web design trends in 2022 and beyond.





Designers are now expressing their creativity outside of the more traditional photograph-centric layouts. The designs make creative use of typography, grids, lines, and simple navigation.





With so many uncertainties, it's tricky to predict design trends in the future. To help, we put forward a short and comprehensive list of the most popular website design trends in 2022.





The Importance of Following Website Design Trends

There are over 1.8 billion websites on the internet, so it's more important than ever to make sure your site is well-designed and functional.





Moreover, 39% of web users prefer color to any other visual element when visiting websites. (Source: PR Newswire2)





These numbers show that the design of your website directly affects the user experience, sales, and more. That's why it's so imperative to keep yourself up-to-date about what's trending and what's downright dowdy.

Web Design Trends We Expect to See in 2022

A 2D & 3D Mashup And Character Illustration

2D & 3D mashups top the list of website design trends for 2022. All of us have seen how 3D graphics took over the web and social media in 2021. While the 3D graphic trend is still going strong, hand-drawn illustration is making a comeback.





Designers and creatives combined the two styles through creative pragmatism, and that is how 2D and 3D mashup styles were born. Mashups combine 2D and 3D illustrations to bring a sense of freedom and authenticity to both.

Complex Gradients

The trend of gradients isn't completely new; they've come a long way since their inception. Using complex gradients is one of the hottest web design trends of the year since it adds depth to flat images and is currently used in modern web design.





As you know, many people prefer minimalistic designs on web pages. Or so they would say. The truth is, those who favor minimalism are also likely to believe the designer did not work very hard if only two colors were used.





Gradients can help create an illusion of movement while keeping the design minimal. This is why the gradients’ trend is so versatile and popular.

Fewer Images

Hero sections of websites don't have to rely exclusively on imagery or photo carousels to be effective. Keeping things simple often helps set the right tone for why the visitor is there in the first place and to encourage them to continue scrolling. Take, for instance, SVZ's website. (which opens in a new tab) It uses color, shapes, typography, and layout to create an appealing, yet simple brand identity.





Experts and web designers agree that image-less design is gaining popularity. Therefore, you shouldn't ignore this design trend.





Artwork With Abstract Elements

Web design has used illustrations for years, but abstract illustrations, in particular, are on the rise. How come? Well, they give designers the chance to mix and match different media for some interesting and unexpected results.





For example, an organic texture adds a handmade element, while hand-drawn scribbles provide familiarity. Mixing and matching to create seemingly endless options - a welcome contrast to the digital world.





A Black And White Palette

This year's starkest design trend is the black and white color scheme. The absence of color forces designers to think outside the box. Though this may sound intimidating, it can actually be liberating and help jumpstart creativity. Not to mention, the results can be incredible.





Maybe black and white color schemes are everywhere as a result of recent world events. This design's stark aesthetic indicates how many designers might feel about simplicity and minimalism.





Memphis Design

Memphis design is one of the defining aesthetics of the 1980s. Memphis design dispensed with minimalism and the high taste of art critics, making it more colorful, approachable, and adventurous for its time.





Some people consider it gaudy, as it pairs a multitude of complex patterns and shapes. However, it offers a bold design that differs from the world of new-age minimalism, which has created an ocean of uniform interfaces.





Therefore, it is no surprise that web designers continue to turn to Memphis design for a splash of color that no visitor will soon forget.





Retro Revolution

While the Web's evolution has become a distant memory, today's web designers are drawing inspiration from those early days of the Wild West. Bright background colors, clear table layouts, and robotic typefaces (such as Courier) characterized Web 1.0.





Although all of this was implemented with tragic and often humorous results, web designers in 2022 are reviving this trend with nearly 30 years of collective designer experience.





Conclusion

In many respects, the 2022 website design trends represent another step forward. But that’s nothing new on the web. Our current age is characterized by rapid technological advancement, and digital designers often pave the way.





Web designers who keep up with the latest design trends will be able to capture the attention of the online masses despite the fierce competition. You can design your website faster by choosing a reliable web design company that offers stylish, modern designs, easy-to-use templates, and kits.





