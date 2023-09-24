Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Warden Resignsby@anthonytrollope

    The Warden Resigns

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The party met the next morning at breakfast; and a very sombre affair it was,—very unlike the breakfasts at Plumstead Episcopi. There were three thin, small, dry bits of bacon, each an inch long, served up under a huge old plated cover; there were four three-cornered bits of dry toast, and four square bits of buttered toast; there was a loaf of bread, and some oily-looking butter; and on the sideboard there were the remains of a cold shoulder of mutton. The archdeacon, however, had not come up from his rectory to St Paul's Churchyard to enjoy himself, and therefore nothing was said of the scanty fare. The guests were as sorry as the viands;—hardly anything was said over the breakfast-table. The archdeacon munched his toast in ominous silence, turning over bitter thoughts in his deep mind. The warden tried to talk to his daughter, and she tried to answer him; but they both failed. There were no feelings at present in common between them. The warden was thinking only of getting back to Barchester, and calculating whether the archdeacon would expect him to wait for him; and Mrs Grantly was preparing herself for a grand attack which she was to make on her father, as agreed upon between herself and her husband during their curtain confabulation of that morning. When the waiter had creaked out of the room with the last of the teacups, the archdeacon got up and went to the window as though to admire the view. The room looked out on a narrow passage which runs from St Paul's Churchyard to Paternoster Row; and Dr Grantly patiently perused the names of the three shopkeepers whose doors were in view. The warden still kept his seat at the table, and examined the pattern of the tablecloth; and Mrs Grantly, seating herself on the sofa, began to knit.
    featured image - The Warden Resigns
    writing #novel #fiction #hackernoon-books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    A SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL AWAKENING
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    COLLENDER'S IMPROVED BILLIARD TABLE
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A Tin-Can Telephone
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ORTHOCHROMATIC PHOTOGRAPHY
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    American Institute of Architects
    Published at Dec 03, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!