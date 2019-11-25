The Verdict is In: I've Got a Vested Stake of a Hedgefund! Best News? You Can Be, Too!

@ jare Jarett Dunn https://jare.cloud Accelerating as a Service, Dropout Turned #Entrepreneur, Mental Health Advocate!

Today Coindex Lab’s CEO had a sitdown with a capital markets guy and then later Two Sigma Ventures – with the goal of making Coindex a fighting force in quantitative finance.

The good news? Capital markets guy wanted us to start a hedgefund. A random guy from the other coast approached the conversation out of nowhere asking to be connected.

Later, the conversation with TSV yielded ‘Good news and bad news:’

So we have two – maybe three! – pledges for funds when we figure out the legalize of doing so.

The good news for me is that I get both equity share and a cut of the vig (gangster term for the take).

The good news for my readers is that we have the opportunity to get capital into Coindex at ground floor, and start earning on crypto and traditional markets with our patented edge over any given set of market conditions.

You might ask yourself, then ask me, ‘but I’m not a high net worth individual – how can I contribute to a hedgefund?’

Well, in keeping with crypto tradition…

We very well might crowdfund in an STO!

Be notified about new articles? Welcome to the Jarett Dunn email subscriber list! Each new signup will receive a link to download the Coindex Labs non-NDA teaser, which includes information about the value proposition for my organization – where we’re setting our sights first on a money-printing machine, then returning later as conquering heroes in order to then defeat the world’s greater humanitarian issues.

Tags