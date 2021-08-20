The Velo Writing Contest: Round 2 Winners

Here we are again with the announcement of the Velo Writing Contest Winners! HackerNoon has partnered with Wix to celebrate our programmers, who are also great writers. Last month, we announced the round one winners, so here comes (yes, you guessed it right):

THE ROUND 2 RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT!

We got some really good submissions, and for us - you all are winners.

The selection and voting methodology remained the same as described in the previous announcement. We selected the stories published with the #build-velo-web-app tag on HackerNoon that received the most views.

From those stories, HackerNoon editors voted the best stories based on the quality of the writing and presentation of the Velo project throughout the story.

So let's cut it to the chase and announce the winners:

Winners

'UNCTEC 2021, My Journey As A Programmer And My Biggest Success So Far' wins the first prize.

Congratulations @deapco, for winning $2000!

'I'm a 19-year-old boy who likes to learn more each day in programming, and Wix helped me to start learning this.'

The story that has won the consolation prize is: How to Build a Website With Non-Coding Teammates using Velo By Wix.

@d1zzy1zzy has won $500!

'Any good company, like friendship, is built on diversity - diversity of skill sets, tendencies, experiences, and of course opinions!'

That's a wrap 😉

Congratulations to the winners! To receive your prize money, please write to [email protected].



Cheers!

