The Use of the Battle

Too Long; Didn't Read Whatever form the conduct of War may take in particular cases, and whatever we may have to admit in the sequel as necessary respecting it: we have only to refer to the conception of War to be convinced of what follows: 1. The destruction of the enemy’s military force, is the leading principle of War, and for the whole chapter of positive action the direct way to the object. 2. This destruction of the enemy’s force, must be principally effected by means of battle. 3. Only great and general battles can produce great results. 4. The results will be greatest when combats unite themselves in one great battle. 5. It is only in a great battle that the General-in-Chief commands in person, and it is in the nature of things, that he should place more confidence in himself than in his subordinates.