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The Unseen Catalysts of AI: A Journey from Dismissed Ideas to a New Renaissance

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byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

August 26th, 2025
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Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

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machine-learning#future-of-ai#yann-lecun#meta-ai#open-source-ai#generative-ai#ai-leadership#ai-alignment#deep-learning-history

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