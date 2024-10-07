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The Unexpected Journey: From Code Sprints to Mindful Tech Leadership

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byLior Barak@liorb

Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

October 7th, 2024
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Lior Barak
    byLior Barak@liorb

    Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Lior Barak@liorb

Data Zen Master, Making Insights Flow Like Hummus

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product-management#product-management#mindful-leadership#career-journey#data-strategy#career-transition#self-reflection#personal-growth#tech-industry-insights

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