The Truth Behind the Sensationalized Fall of Logan Paul’s NFT Collection in 2022

Logan Paul’s Azuki collection, acquired for $623,000, is only valued at $10 today. NFT transactions were at their peak, with over $500 million worth of transactions per day. At the time of writing, transactions have dipped considerably, with daily transactions struggling to exceed $10 million. Logan Paul is an avid investor and wouldn’t have sat idly by when his assets began depreciating. His diverse portfolio protects him from the worst of it, but his own creativity and initiative stopped his investment from disintegrating.