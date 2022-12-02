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The Truth About This Crypto Bear Market That Everybody Seems to Deny

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byMark Helfman@MarkHelfman

Editor, Crypto is Easy newsletter. #1 writer, Medium. Bitcoin author, analyst, commentator.

December 2nd, 2022
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Mark Helfman@MarkHelfman

Editor, Crypto is Easy newsletter. #1 writer, Medium. Bitcoin author, analyst, commentator.

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web3#crypto-bear-market#price-of-1-btc#cryptocurrency-investment#future-of-money#web-monetization

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