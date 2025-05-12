The Top 5 Cybersecurity Podcasts to Look Out for In 2025

Keeping yourself informed on cybersecurity trends isn't optional—it's a necessity. But let's be real, not everyone has the time to sift through lengthy reports or research papers. That's where podcasts fill in.





Here are the top 5 cybersecurity podcasts you should begin listening to immediately!





Prefer watching instead of reading? Here’s a quick video guide





Darknet Diaries

Host: Jack RhysiderFrequency: Bi-weeklyAvailable On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, YouTube





Why You Should Listen: Darknet Diaries explores the dark corners of the web. Hosted by Jack Rhysider, each episode is a true tale of hackers, cybercrime, and cyber espionage. It's not only informative—it's exciting. Jack sits down with hackers, victims, cybersecurity experts, and even government officials.





Popular Episodes:

The Ashley Madison Hack

Finn (about a teenage hacker who hacked millions)





Best For: Beginners and pros alike. It's less technical but very insightful and engaging.

CyberWire Daily Briefing

Host: Various (CyberWire News Team)Frequency: Daily (Monday to Friday)Available On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts





Why You Should Listen: Short, staccato, and to the point—CyberWire Daily Briefing is like the daily news, but for cybersecurity. Every episode is approximately 20 minutes and provides you with the latest on threats, breaches, attacks, and policy developments worldwide.





Popular Episodes:

Breach updates and global ransomware trends

Cybersecurity briefings related to policy and government





Best For: Busy professionals and decision-makers in need of speedy updates sans the fluff.

Smashing Security

Hosts: Graham Cluley & Carole TheriaultFrequency: WeeklyAvailable On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud





Why You Should Listen: If you prefer cybersecurity news served with a side of humor, Smashing Security is your jam. Graham and Carole keep serious topics lighthearted and fun. Each episode discusses hacks, scams, and security bungles, sometimes with a laugh-out-loud spin.





Most Popular Episodes:

Ransomware and Revenge

The TikTok Ban and Quantum Phone Troubles





Best For: Non-technical individuals or anyone who likes a lighthearted approach to cybersecurity.

Security Now

Hosts: Steve Gibson & Leo LaporteFrequency: Weekly (Tuesdays)Available On: Apple Podcasts, TWiT.tv, Spotify, Google Podcasts





Why You Should Listen: This one’s for the tech lovers. Security Now dives deep into the nuts and bolts of how cybersecurity works. Hosted by security guru Steve Gibson and tech broadcaster Leo Laporte, the podcast explores encryption, exploits, browser security, and operating system vulnerabilities in great detail.





Popular Episodes:

How Secure is TLS?

Zero-Day Vulnerabilities Explained





Best For: IT professionals, developers, and anyone who enjoys deep-dive technical content.

Hacking Humans

Hosts: Dave Bittner & Joe CarriganFrequency: WeeklyAvailable On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, CyberWire





Why You Should Listen: As the title implies, Hacking Humans is all about social engineering—how hackers manipulate people instead of machines. It delves into phishing scams, psychological manipulation, and the human elements that make cyberattacks successful.





Popular Episodes:

Scammers Are Evolving

Inside a Business Email Compromise Attack





Best For: Anyone interested in the human psychology behind security breaches—especially helpful for employees and managers.

Bonus Mentions

If you’re already into podcasts and want more, check out these honorable mentions:

The Daily Swig – Focused on web security and bug bounties.

Unsupervised Learning – Daniel Miessler combines AI, infosec, and tech news in a simple, newsletter-style presentation.

Risky Business – A seasoned, news-oriented podcast that covers threats at the enterprise level and security culture.

How to Make the Most of Cybersecurity Podcasts

Some tips to extract maximum value out of these shows:

Take Notes: When an episode brings up a new tool or technique, write it down and study it later.

Follow Hosts on Twitter/LinkedIn: Lots of them post additional content and commentary you won't get on the show.

Join Podcast Communities: Lots of podcasts have Reddit threads, Discord servers, or newsletters.

Set aside Time Weekly: Block out 30 minutes in your calendar to keep up regularly.

Share with Colleagues: Discuss episodes with coworkers or friends—learning is more fun in groups!

Final Thoughts

Cybersecurity is a fast-moving field. If you’re not actively learning, you’re falling behind. These five podcasts offer a great mix of entertainment, education, and current affairs—making it easier to stay sharp without needing a textbook.





Begin with one episode today—you'll be amazed how much you discover just by listening.



