The Top 10 Rarest Skins in League of Legends

League of Legends is a constantly evolving game, with new champions and skins being released all the time. While some skins are more popular than others, some are rarer and harder to get your hands on. In this blog post, we will take a look at the ten rarest skins in the game.Keep reading to see if your favorite skin made the list. Check out the list below to see who made the top ten of the rareest skins in League of Legend's game.

League of Legends has cemented its status as one of the most epic plays with continuously evolving features and some of the most exciting champions and skins of all time. While some skins are more popular than others, League of Legends has become famed for its rare ones that are far harder to obtain.





Let's dive into the top ten rarest skins in the League of Legends!





Victorious Janna

This skin was awarded to players who reached Gold rank or higher in Ranked play during the 2010 season. What is worthy of mention is that this skin is no longer available and will never be sold in the store; the skin was only issued to accounts with high ratings that received the Victorious award. The skin has remained memorable and popular amongst fans due to its unique sleek design and golden accents.









Victorious Elise





Just like the Victorious Janna skin, this skin was awarded to players who reached Gold rank or higher in ranked play during the 2011 season. It features Elise’s dark and menacing look with red accents, golden accessories, and spider-like markings. Just like its predecessor, Janna, this skin was not available in the store and it was only awarded to high-ranked accounts.





PAX Sivir





This skin was given out to the Penny Arcade Expo attendees in 2009. It features a bright and colorful design, with Sivir wielding a giant lollipop as her weapon. What is also notable is the fact that Pax Sivir was considered to be one of the rarest skins even for the League of Legends standards, and it is estimated that only 1.5% of 150 million registered players were lucky to receive it.







Championship Riven





This skin was awarded to players who reached the rank of Challenger in Ranked play during the 2011 season. It features a dark and brooding design for Riven with black and crimson accents. The skin was awarded as one of the top prizes for Pick’em World 2015 for all those who correctly guessed the winners for each competition without making an error. Due to the difficulty of the task, the skin ended up being awarded only to one person, the first winner of the skin since 2012.





Battle Boss Blitzcrank





This skin was released as part of the Battle Boss event in 2016. It is visually stunning with Blitzcrank decked out in armor that resembles a medieval knight. The skin is still available in the store for 1350 RP, and for those who want something different, it features new animations and effects.





Elderwood Hecarim





Number Six on our list is Elderwood Hecarim. This skin was released as part of the Elderwood event in 2012 and featured a beautiful nature-themed design for Hecarim. The skin is still available in the store, and it includes some changes like new splash image, visuals, animations, and sometimes features voice processing.





Pulsefire Ezreal





This skin was released as part of the Pulsefire event in 2013. It is one of the most popular skins in the game, with a bright and futuristic design that makes Ezreal stand out. The Ezreal skin was sold for 1625RP when it first became available and it eventually reached 3250 RP.





Snow Day Bard





This skin was released during the Snow Day event in 2015. It is a cheerful and festive skin, with Bard dressed up as a jolly snowman. It was considered by many to be one of the most beloved skins to date, and it is still available for sale in the store.









UFO Corki





This skin was released during the Harrowing event in 2010. It is a fun and quirky skin with Corki, transformed into a UFO-flying alien. What is noteworthy is that this skin was awarded to all accounts registered before January 2010, and it is often thought of as the first legendary skin upon its initial release.







Headhunter Master Yi





This skin was released during the Headhunter event in 2011. It features a dark and deadly design for Master Yi with crimson red accents. Since its release, the skin has enjoyed some model changes like the look of his sword.





So there you have it, the top ten rarest skins in super popular League of Legends!





Which ones do you consider to be the most epic? Let me know in the comments below!





Happy gaming!

