The Tips and Tricks for Building UX in Fintech

@ StrayTech Gene Stafford FinTech advocate

When it comes to user convenience, understanding consumer habits is as important as the market your app operates in. The ability to combine simple gestures with user-friendly interface results in a solution that appears simple and comprehensive. Mirroring of the physical actions into digital ones is one of the ways to do it.

I spoke to xpate and Otlichnosti design teams to learn the tricks.

The history of banking service interface development was a clear indicator that an entirely new level of interaction is required to ensure maximum convenience. A little over a year ago, xpate team realised that there’s a room for improvement when it comes to the user experience of existing payment solutions and online banking applications.

Convenience

After conducting research that involved traditional banking institutions and other payment services, they figured out that it takes users 70 seconds from login to performing a transaction.

"This seemingly short amount of time actually adds up to 10 hours per year spent on internet banking. We felt it’s a bit too much, so started trying and testing various ideas and here’s what we found out." - xpate tells.

The resemblance of actions inside the application with the actions that users perform in real life is the key to time-saving. Mimicking the actions people take with physical objects and transferring them to a digital interface works. That's why creation of a new, native and physically intuitive level of abstraction became fintech startup's main focus.

All funds have a single purpose – being transferred in various ways. The faster and easier – the better. So we tried to transfer the model of physical money interaction to our solution. Money is still kept in stacks, transaction movements remind of the actions users make when dealing with physical funds. Funds are controlled with the index finger. Swipes to the right or left are used to send, receive, exchange money and top up your account. It's important to remember about the left-handed and ambidextrous users, so the app should allow to choose a convenient swipe direction during the setup.

Another important element of enhancing convenience is keeping things extremely simple and straightforward when it comes to storing details. Uniting all payment methods in one account is the most convenient approach. Storing account payment details in the related personal contacts for ease of transfers is another step.

Trust and Confidence

"When it comes to financial products, user confidence and trust are crucial. Design can enhance that by making the user interface as intuitive and predictable as possible", Otlichnosti team explains.

Every transaction should result in an issued check and returns the user to the confirmation page with an altered background to draw attention to its functionality.

Every time a transaction is made xpate makes a guess based on the amounts of previous transfers to the recipient and either suggests autofill or highlights that the amount differs from the usual cases. This gives users a confidence boost.

Loyalty

Every project aims to become something bigger than just a service. Therefore, every team is looking for additional features that would contribute to building user loyalty. xpate, for instance, is working on Chat Room service that allows users to have a conversation with all of the parties involved in funds transfer while having a full record of all transactions in statement form attached to every respective chat.

Hope some of these tips will be useful to those working in paytech.

