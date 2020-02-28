The Technologies Set to Redefine Cloud Computing This Decade

For many years, enterprise cloud computing has been a careful balance

– and sometimes an epic battle – between what is possible and what is

practical on the ground. This dichotomy has led to a lot of confusion,

which in turn can hold back development.

Towards the end of the last decade, there was a sharpening of focus

from both business owners and cloud service providers alike: both

parties understood that they needed each other, but neither side could

determine exactly how that relationship should look.

In 2020, clarity has begun to emerge related to the expected evolution of cloud computing over the coming decade. Understanding these patterns will be the key to success for service and product vendors when planning their business strategies

A New Generation of Containers

Business owners are now beginning to understand the cloud cost reduction and performance benefits of containerization.

Just two years ago, barely half of the owners interviewed in Portworx and Aqua Security’s annual Container Adoption Study were looking at adopting containerized computing. In 2019, 87% of respondents in the study are now planning to use containers.

One thing that has been holding back enterprise adoption is the fear

around security breaches and the complexity of isolating containers

using Linux control groups, mandatory access controls and the like.

To win the trust of businesses, a new breed of containers has been

gaining traction over the last few years. If you haven’t already, you

are going to start hearing a lot more about Kata Containers over the

next few months and years.

Managed by the OpenStack Foundation, the Kata Containers project

began back in 2017. Its overarching aim is to blend the benefits of

containerization with that of virtualization – particularly workload

isolation. The Kata Containers project brings together the high

performance of Intel’s Clear Containers with the adaptability of Hyper’s

runV platform (RunV is a platform-agnostic cloud-based runtime based on

super lightweight VMs).

With input from Google and Microsoft (among others), Kata Containers

is clearly positioning itself as the containerization technology that

will drive widespread enterprise adoption.

Kata Containers is designed to be compatible with all major network architectures and hypervisors, enabling workloads to run seamlessly in multi-cloud environments.

Improving Microservices at Scale

Twitter and Netflix have already proven that microservice

architectures work well at scale, but there remains a lot of complexity

behind the scenes. Communication between modular components can be

problematic, leading to a lack of visibility and an ongoing challenge to

maintain security and QoS.

To solve for this challenge, IBM, Google and Lyft put their

collective heads together to create a solution. The end result became

Istio.

Istio is described as an open source ‘service mesh’ designed to

provide a common environment for connecting, securing, monitoring and

scaling distributed microservices. A key benefit to Istio is that it

works across both hybrid and multi-cloud environments with no change in

application code.

In terms of security, Istio creates a separate, secure communications

channel between microservices and end users (and between the

microservices themselves). In terms of performance monitoring and

troubleshooting, Istio provides an intuitive dashboard and system-wide

view of the entire distributed environment. This enables operators to

see not only how individual microservices are performing, but also how

they are affecting one another. Problem areas can therefore be

pinpointed and remediated very quickly.

Istio is likely to be welcomed with open arms by both developers and

operators working with microservice architectures. By simplifying

security and troubleshooting while also removing roadblocks to scaling,

developers will be free to create new applications at their leisure. As a

result, the microservice business model will become more attractive

than ever.

multi-cloud future. Any dreams that the major public cloud providers may

have had of a public cloud-based ‘as-a-service’ monopoly have all but

evaporated. A recent Red Hat survey all but confirmed this new reality,

revealing that only 4% of businesses see cloud native as the best path

Predictably, the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google have reacted

by rolling out managed hybrid cloud services. These are likely to gain

traction as they continue to blur the boundaries between on-premise and

cloud computing.

Microsoft has a clear head start in this area due to their

well-developed Azure Stack, and this is one reason why Azure has grown

so quickly despite the dominance of AWS’ market share of public cloud

services. Azure Stack works with a variety of partner vendors such as

Dell EMC, Lenovo and Cisco, but it uses the same pricing model as its

Google’s approach, in its patented style, is slightly different. But

as they claim, their innovative solution is one that truly solves for

the multi-cloud challenge.

Solving for the Multi-Cloud Challenge

While Microsoft and Amazon are clearly keen on expanding both their

cloud environments and their service offerings to meet their clients’

needs, Google is placing itself as the company that will truly free

businesses up to operate across any combination of private and public

clouds. And, as usual, Google has an ace up its sleeve: Kubernetes.

Google’s hybrid and multi-cloud solution, Anthos, predictably runs on

GKE, but it also includes an on-premise platform (GKE On-Prem), which

runs on vSphere. Also included are Istio’s service mesh technology

(described above), a configuration management platform to handle

Kubernetes policies and Stackdriver for monitoring.

With AWS and Azure both supporting Kubernetes, this gives Anthos

users the ability to work with either or both public clouds in tandem

with their own private clouds – i.e. a true, honest-to-goodness hybrid

cloud.

Of course, Google also offers a cloud direct connect (Cloud

Interconnect) to ensure high-speed, secure connectivity between

on-premise networks and GCP.

But it doesn’t stop there. Google has also released Anthos Migrate, a

free P2K (physical-to-Kubernetes) migration tool built from Velostrata

technology. Anthos Migrate is designed to allow GCP users to easily

modernize existing applications or, perhaps more interestingly, to

migrate VMs over from other cloud services.

The Ultimate Machine Learning Hotbed

Cloud computing not only allows businesses to provide cheaper, faster

and more scalable services, but it also changes the nature and scope of

what businesses can actually achieve. As cloud technologies become more

widespread and ever-easier to use, the workloads predictably become

more ambitious.

Speaking of ambition, many organizations have put artificial

intelligence (both creating it and benefiting from it) at the top of

their wish lists.

From diagnosing illnesses and identifying Earth-like planets, to

autonomous cars and language translation, the potential of machine

learning outperforming humans on specific tasks will continue to develop

and grow over the coming years.

That said, if you ask Google AI lead, Jeff Dean, the current method

of starting from scratch on every project needs to change yesterday.

Jeff envisions replacing the current atomic, unit-based models of ML

with one multi-functional model. This model would be inactive most of

the time but would build upon previous relevant learning whenever called

upon to carry out a new task.

As Dean explained in a recent Keynote, this would more closely

resemble adult human learning rather than the models of today, which he

compares to the lengthy, inefficient process of infant learning.

There are sure to be a plethora of challenges on the road ahead, but

as the cloud continues to expand in order to attract more businesses,

the number of developers rising to meet those challenges will grow in

kind. Still, no one will really know what that future will look like

until it’s actually here. Just be prepared to be awed, excited and maybe

even a little terrified by the sheer scope and scale of what can (and

will) be achieved in the 2020s.

