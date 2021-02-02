The Tech We Wish Santa Had Brought us Last Christmas

Limarc

richard-kubina interested to hear your thoughts on why you chose Valve Index over Oculus Quest 2 or HTC Vive.Also your project sounds cool and I'd love to hear about how to make it VR-Capable, we can co-write an article on HN.Also I tried 2 productivity apps in the Oculus Quest and they just aren't great. Like the apps themselves are cool, we can have multiple monitors as large as we want wherever we want in our FOV.But you have to remember that you can't see your keyboard or mouse, so as long as you are confident in your typing you'll be ok. More importantly, you have a decently heavy headset on your head and a screen 1 centimeter from your eyes.The amount of time I can spend staring at a computer screen and in VR are massively different. Just personally, I haven't been able to make VR productivity work, but MR (mixed reality) is a whole different ballgame IMO.