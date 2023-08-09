Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE SWARMby@jeanhenrifabre

    THE SWARM

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    UNCLE PAUL was still talking when they heard a persistent noise in the garden: pom! pom! pom! pom! as if some smith had set up his anvil under the big elder-tree. They ran to see what it was. Jacques was gravely tapping with a key on the watering can: pom! pom! pom! pom! Mother Ambroisine was busily beating a copper saucepan with a small stone: pom! pom! pom! pom! Have our two good servants lost their heads, that they are giving themselves up, with the most serious air in the world, to this charivari? Without suspending their singular occupation, they exchange a few words. “They are going toward the currant-bush,” says Jacques. “They look as if they were going away,” answers Mother Ambroisine; and the pom! pom! pom! pom! is resumed.
    featured image - THE SWARM
    writing#non-fiction#storybook#books
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture

    @jeanhenrifabre

    Jean-Henri Fabre

    Receive Stories from @jeanhenrifabre

    react to story with heart
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jean-Henri Fabre @jeanhenrifabre.I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.
    Read My Stories
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE YOUNG CHICKENS
    Published at May 29, 2023 by jeanhenrifabre #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Cloud Computing: An Explanation for Everyone
    Published at Aug 07, 2023 by briancollins #cloud-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    If I Could Start Over: A Computer Science Student's Confession
    Published at Aug 15, 2023 by elainechan01 #computer-science
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Leverage ChatGPT/Bard to Learn Cloud Computing Fast!
    Published at Jul 25, 2023 by sonakshipandey #cloud-computing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa