    The Subtle Art of Influence by Scott D. Clary

    The Subtle Art of Influence

    The author reflects on their early fear of public speaking and feeling invisible in professional settings. They share lessons on influence, emphasizing the importance of an empowered mindset, mastering physical presence, deep listening, guiding agendas, sharing perspectives, adapting to the audience, leading with questions, and speaking to groups. They stress the internalization of confidence and the synthesis of various skills to become an influential presence in any room. The key takeaway is to start small, practice, and gradually integrate these techniques into one's natural style to be seen, heard, and inspire others effectively.
    Illustrate a man speaking to a group of people via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    life-hacking #soft-skills #influence #persuasion
    @scottdclary

    Scott D. Clary

