Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE SUBTERRANEAN FURNACEby@jeanhenrifabre

    THE SUBTERRANEAN FURNACE

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    “LET us get back to our subject. At the bottom of mines, I told you, a high temperature prevails, which keeps up during the whole year. There is always the same heat, winter and summer. The deepest excavation miners have ever made is in Bohemia. It is inaccessible to-day. Landslides have partly filled it. At the depth of 1151 meters the thermometer indicated a perpetual heat of forty degrees, almost the temperature of the hottest regions in the world. And that, mind you, in winter as well as summer. When mountainous Bohemia was covered with ice and snow, it was only necessary to go down to the bottom of the mine to pass from the rigors of winter to the insupportable heat of a Senegal summer. One shivered with cold at the entrance and stifled with heat at the bottom.
    featured image - THE SUBTERRANEAN FURNACE
    writing#non-fiction#storybook#books
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture

    @jeanhenrifabre

    Jean-Henri Fabre

    Receive Stories from @jeanhenrifabre

    react to story with heart
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jean-Henri Fabre @jeanhenrifabre.I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.
    Read My Stories
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE YOUNG CHICKENS
    Published at May 29, 2023 by jeanhenrifabre #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    A VANISHED CONTINENT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    IN WHICH FIX, THE DETECTIVE, CONSIDERABLY FURTHERS THE INTERESTS OF PHILEAS FOGG
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    TERRIFIC SAURIAN COMBAT
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Pudd’nhead’s Startling Discovery
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    The cries of the wild beasts heard in the night
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa