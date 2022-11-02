Search icon
    The Story of Nuclear Energy: Thermonuclear Bombsby@isaacasimov

    The Story of Nuclear Energy: Thermonuclear Bombs

    There are 3 hydrogen isotopes known to exist. Hydrogen-2 fuses to helium more easily than hydrogen-1 does. Deuterium in the world’s ocean, if allowed to undergo fusion little by little, would supply mankind with enough energy to keep us going at the present rate for 500,000,000 years. An exploding fission bomb combined with a fusion reaction would multiply the energy. An explosion of a “thermonuclear bomb” or an “hydrogen-bomb” exploded. All thermonuclear bombs have only exploded for purposes.

    featured image - The Story of Nuclear Energy: Thermonuclear Bombs
    writing#hackernoon-books#isaac-asimov
