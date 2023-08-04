THE SPIRAL SNAIL

"WHEN the snail crawls, it bears aloft, as you know, four horns." "Horns that come out and go in at will," added Jules. "Horns that the animal turns every way," said Emile, "when you put the shell on the live coals. Then the snail sings be-be-be-eou-eou." "Stop that cruel play, my child. The snail does not sing; it is complaining, in its own way, of the fiery tortures. Its slime, coagulated by the heat, first swells and then shrinks, and the air that escapes by little puffs produces that dying wail.