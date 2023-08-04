Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE SPIRAL SNAILby@jeanhenrifabre

    THE SPIRAL SNAIL

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    “WHEN the snail crawls, it bears aloft, as you know, four horns.” “Horns that come out and go in at will,” added Jules. “Horns that the animal turns every way,” said Emile, “when you put the shell on the live coals. Then the snail sings be-be-be-eou-eou.” “Stop that cruel play, my child. The snail does not sing; it is complaining, in its own way, of the fiery tortures. Its slime, coagulated by the heat, first swells and then shrinks, and the air that escapes by little puffs produces that dying wail.
    featured image - THE SPIRAL SNAIL
    writing#non-fiction#storybook#books
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture

    @jeanhenrifabre

    Jean-Henri Fabre

    Receive Stories from @jeanhenrifabre

    react to story with heart
    Jean-Henri Fabre HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jean-Henri Fabre @jeanhenrifabre.I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.
    Read My Stories
    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE YOUNG CHICKENS
    Published at May 29, 2023 by jeanhenrifabre #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Shame of Judge Driscoll
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by twain #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding and his companions slept like innocent marmots in the cave
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #adventure-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    LOOKING EASTWARD
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by lewiscarroll #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    WHITE ANTS
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #classic-adventure-novel
    Article Thumbnail
    GALLIA’S GOVERNOR GENERAL
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa