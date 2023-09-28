Search icon
    THE SONG OF THE MOTH

    THE SONG OF THE MOTH

    A little later Miss Miller travelled from Geneva to Paris. She says: “My weariness on the railway was so great that I could hardly sleep an hour. It was terrifically hot in the ladies’ carriage.” At four o’clock in the morning she noticed a moth that flew against the light in her compartment. She then tried to go to sleep again. Suddenly the following poem took possession of her mind. The Moth to the Sun “I longed for thee when first I crawled to consciousness. My dreams were all of thee when in the chrysalis I lay. Oft myriads of my kind beat out their lives Against some feeble spark once caught from thee. And one hour more—and my poor life is gone; Yet my last effort, as my first desire, shall be But to approach thy glory; then, having gained One raptured glance, I’ll die content. For I, the source of beauty, warmth and life Have in his perfect splendor once beheld.”
    writing #non-fiction #psychology #books
    CG Jung

    Carl Gustav Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. Founder of analytical psychology.

