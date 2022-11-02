Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Security of CeDeFi Projects: Specifics, Challenges, and Solutionsby@iakovlevin

    The Security of CeDeFi Projects: Specifics, Challenges, and Solutions

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Bitcoin's total value locked (TVL) rose from a meager $600M to a staggering $170B between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021. CeDeFi combines the two worlds together, allowing for the creation of financial platforms that are superior to each component — all while featuring minimal risks. As the technology is still relatively nascent, there is always a chance that something can go wrong with the smart contracts of the platforms operating within this space. The best solution I see is conducting thorough due diligence of each protocol associated with them.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Security of CeDeFi Projects: Specifics, Challenges, and Solutions
    web3#defi#cedefi#security#technology
    Iakov Levin HackerNoon profile picture

    @iakovlevin

    Iakov Levin

    Receive Stories from @iakovlevin

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Launching a New CeDeFi Investment Product: Key Aspects, Metrics, and Security Risks
    Published at Sep 19, 2022 by iakovlevin #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Crafting Effective SLAs That Build Trust With Customers
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by dbasalai #customer-experience
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Education Is Key to the Success of the Bitcoin Revolution and El Salvador Is Leading the Way
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by ssaurel #finance
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa