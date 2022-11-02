The Security of CeDeFi Projects: Specifics, Challenges, and Solutions

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Bitcoin's total value locked (TVL) rose from a meager $600M to a staggering $170B between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021. CeDeFi combines the two worlds together, allowing for the creation of financial platforms that are superior to each component — all while featuring minimal risks. As the technology is still relatively nascent, there is always a chance that something can go wrong with the smart contracts of the platforms operating within this space. The best solution I see is conducting thorough due diligence of each protocol associated with them.