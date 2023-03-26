Search icon
    THE SEAby@edgarriceburroughs

    THE SEA

    It seemed strange indeed to me that I stood conversing thus amicably with an Or-tis. I should have been at his throat, but there was something about him that disarmed me, and after his speech I felt, I am almost ashamed to say, something of friendliness for him. He was an American after all, and he hated the common enemy. Was he responsible for the mad act of an ancestor dead now almost four hundred years? But the hate that was almost a part of my being would not down entirely—he was still an Or-tis. I told him as much. He shrugged his shoulders.
    writing#novel#science-fiction#books
    Edgar Rice Burroughs HackerNoon profile picture

    @edgarriceburroughs

    Edgar Rice Burroughs

    Edgar Rice Burroughs was an American author, known for his prolific output in the science fiction and fantasy genres.
