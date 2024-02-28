Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Scattering of Terrestrial Exoplanets: What This Meansby@exoplanetology
    152 reads

    The Scattering of Terrestrial Exoplanets: What This Means

    by Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of PlanetsFebruary 28th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    As discussed in Mollière et al. (2020), petitRADTRANS was updated to treat scattering. This was done using the Feautrier method (Feautrier 1964).
    featured image - The Scattering of Terrestrial Exoplanets: What This Means
    planets far away from each other Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Eleonora Alei, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (2) Björn S. Konrad, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (3) Daniel Angerhausen, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics, National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS & Blue Marble Space Institute of Science;

    (4) John Lee Grenfell, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

    (5) Paul Mollière, Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie;

    (6) Sascha P. Quanz, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (7) Sarah Rugheimer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford;

    (8) Fabian Wunderlich, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR);

    (9) LIFE collaboration, www.life-space-mission.com.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusions

    Next Steps & References

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    As discussed in Mollière et al. (2020), petitRADTRANS was updated to treat scattering. This was done using the Feautrier method (Feautrier 1964). This is a third-order method that allows the treatment of the radiative transfer equation in the diffusive regime.


    The Feautrier method solves the angle- and frequencydependent radiative transfer equation for both the planetary and the stellar radiation field. These can be treated separately, since the radiative transfer equation (Eq. A.1) depends only linearly from the intensity I.



    Here, µ = cos θ where θ is the angle between a light ray and the surface normal, τ is the optical depth, I is the intensity, and S is the source function.


    Conceptually, for any direction µ of a ray, there also exists a ray in direction −µ, where µ ∈ [−1, 1]. It is possible to instead let µ run from 0 to 1 only, and define rays I+ and I− parallel and antiparallel to this direction. For one of these, the projection onto the atmospheric normal vector (defined by the scalar product) will be positive (going upward), while for the other one it will be negative (that is, going downward). Eq. A.1 can be therefore rewritten as:


    To solve these, it is convenient to define other two variables:


    So that Eqs. A.2 and A.3 become:




    In this paper, we only take into account thermal scattering, i.e. scattering of the planetary radiation. We therefore neglect the scattering of the direct stellar contribution. However, since the radiative transfer equation depends only linearly on Iν, the contribution of the stellar radiation can be treated as an additional term in the calculation (see Mollière et al. 2017). This term is also included in the latest version of petitRADTRANS and we refer to the online documentation for a more detailed description [10] .


    Purely considering the planetary radiation, we define the boundary conditions at the top of the atmosphere:


    meaning that there is no planetary radiation coming downwards from the top of the atmosphere, and at the surface:




    there is no dependence from the (N − 1)th layer in the boundary condition A.13; bN, as a consequence, will be equal to 1.



    The iterations stop once the estimate of the flux has reached a convergence value.



    [10] https://petitradtrans.readthedocs.io/en/ latest/content/notebooks/emis_scat.html# Scattering-of-stellar-light

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets HackerNoon profile picture
    Exoplanetology Tech: Research on the Study of Planets@exoplanetology
    What's out there? Aliens, water, or just a big empty nothingness? Monumental research about the vastness of our cosmos.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #astrophysics #astronomy #scattering-of-exoplanets #what-is-petitradtrans #life-exoplanets #terrestrial-exoplanets #astrophysical-research #particle-physics-study

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Co

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    High-Resolution Transmission Spectroscopy of the Terrestrial Exoplanet GJ 486b: Appendix & Reference
    by exoplanetology
    Feb 19, 2024
    #exoplanets
    Article Thumbnail
    Combating Plastic Pollution using Technology
    by Niharika3297
    Nov 17, 2018
    #environment
    Article Thumbnail
    How Machine Learning is Used in Astronomy
    by 365-data-science
    Mar 02, 2020
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    NASA Discovers Evidence of ‘Water Worlds’ in Deep Space
    by valentineenedah
    Jan 15, 2023
    #nasa
    Article Thumbnail
    The REAL Life of Pi: Ethereal, Romantic, Mysterious And Completely Memorizing
    by alyzesam
    Mar 14, 2020
    #science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas