The SaaS Paradox of Choice: A Nodemailer Story

Nodemailer is a module that helps send emails from your Node.js backend. With 14k+ stars and 438k+ usages on GitHub and 1.48M downloads on NPM as of this writing. The module is highly extensible via plugins that can operate on the mail object (pre-processing step), the mail stream (processing step) or the transports (sending step) It comes with zero dependencies and has been evolving with a security-first mindset.