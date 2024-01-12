The Role of Generative AI in Helping E-commerce Businesses Create Product Catalogs on Autopilot

There is a difference between being involved in writing hundreds of product descriptions and drowning yourself in the writing of a novel in the “romance” genre. While both of these writings need skills, passion, and personality - the former saps energy. The reasons are - tough deadlines, monotonous nature, and lack of freedom to be experimental. So, how do you get back the main character's energy? Well, there is no new formula to make a monotonous task interesting overnight. But, we can leverage AI tools like ChatGPT to help us write those descriptions, make those translations, and effortlessly personalize the content for us. 5 Ways Generative AI Can Change The Way You Work On Product Catalogs Go from months to minutes: AI as a headstart to write product descriptions In an e-commerce business, there are a bunch of marketers working on the content for the product catalogs. There are description writers, SEO writers, SEO analysts, growth marketers, and more who work on creating the perfect description for each product. This consumes days or even months depending on the complexity of the product and the number of SKUs involved. However, Generative AI flips this scenario by giving marketers a headstart and helping them escape “ content choke”. Let’s say you are a fashion brand selling a sweatshirt and you want to come up with a description. Then, you may want to write a prompt that needs little to no human intervention (think further edits). Make sure your prompt includes: Your brand voice The necessary specifications of the product Your target audience The keyword Durability AI Prompt: Help me write a product description for a sweatshirt that I am selling on my online store. The description should have a casual but confident tone. My product is red and is a soft fabric. Women above the age of 18 are my target audience and I'm trying to focus on the keyword "Red sweatshirt". It is a daily wear. AI Response: Step into comfort and style with our Red Sweatshirt, your go-to daily wear for women aged 18 and above. Unwind in the soft embrace of its premium fabric, wrapping yourself in cozy confidence. This red beauty effortlessly blends casual charm with a touch of sophistication, making it the perfect companion for your everyday adventures. Whether you're out for a coffee run or enjoying a laid-back day, our Red Sweatshirt adds a pop of color to your wardrobe. Elevate your comfort game with this must-have piece – because feeling good has never looked this chic. Embrace the ease of daily wear, and let the vibrant red hue be your style statement. It's not just a sweatshirt; it's your daily dose of comfort and confidence. It took me less than 2 minutes to get that going 🥳 Never see translation as a barrier: Slay product content in any language Let’s stick to the red sweatshirt example. If you are selling the red sweatshirt globally online then you may want to tailor it for that specific region and in that specific language. In the absence of a Generative AI tool, this could involve a lot of time, resources, and effort to translate content and make it sound native. AI Prompt: Help me translate this English product description into Spanish: “Step into comfort and style with our Red Sweatshirt, your go-to daily wear for women aged 18 and above. Unwind in the soft embrace of its premium fabric, wrapping yourself in cozy confidence. This red beauty effortlessly blends casual charm with a touch of sophistication, making it the perfect companion for your everyday adventures. Whether you're out for a coffee run or enjoying a laid-back day, our Red Sweatshirt adds a pop of color to your wardrobe. Elevate your comfort game with this must-have piece – because feeling good has never looked this chic. Embrace the ease of daily wear, and let the vibrant red hue be your style statement. It's not just a sweatshirt; it's your daily dose of comfort and confidence”. AI Response: "Sumérgete en la comodidad y el estilo con nuestra Sudadera Roja, tu elección diaria para mujeres de 18 años en adelante. Relájate en el suave abrazo de su tela premium, envolviéndote en una confianza acogedora. Esta belleza roja combina sin esfuerzo el encanto casual con un toque de sofisticación, convirtiéndose en la compañera perfecta para tus aventuras diarias. Ya sea que salgas a tomar un café o disfrutes de un día relajado, nuestra Sudadera Roja añade un toque de color a tu guardarropa. Eleva tu estilo de comodidad con esta pieza imprescindible, porque sentirse bien nunca ha lucido tan chic. Acepta la facilidad de la vestimenta diaria y deja que el vibrante tono rojo sea tu declaración de estilo. No es solo una sudadera; es tu dosis diaria de comodidad y confianza." ==== I’ve always wanted a robot as a child to help me do my assignments. It’s so cool to see that happening. How about you? 😎 ==== Recommend personalizing product content to your boss without the fear of workload as the reward We all know that the key to more conversion is personalization. Marketers talk about this easily but to get this done is no piece of cake. So, the next time you pitch personalizing product content to your boss, don’t fret about the workload that follows. Generative AI can help you create personalized content for all your target audiences and segments with simple prompts. AI Prompt: Help me personalize the product description for a sweatshirt that I am selling on my online store. The description should have a casual but confident tone. My product is red and is a soft fabric. Women above the age of 18 are my target audience and I'm trying to focus on the keyword "Red sweatshirt". It is a daily wear. Write 5 descriptions each personalized as follows: My audience is American women who would prefer this for workplace My audience is Canadian women for whom I’m doing a Holiday discount My audience is Indian women who are interested in specific details about my product My audience is Australian women for whom I am giving 25% off My audience is Spanish women and I want it to be in Spanish AI Response: For American Women - Workplace Focus: Step into polished comfort at the workplace with our Red Sweatshirt – a versatile daily wear choice for dynamic American women aged 18 and above. Crafted from irresistibly soft fabric, this red gem seamlessly blends casual charm with a touch of sophistication, ensuring you stay stylish throughout your busy day. Elevate your office wardrobe with a pop of vibrant color, making a confident statement with every wear. For Canadian Women - Holiday Discount: Celebrate the season in style with our Red Sweatshirt, a cozy daily companion perfect for Canadian women aged 18 and above. Immerse yourself in the plush comfort of its soft fabric, and revel in the festive spirit with an exclusive Holiday discount just for you. This red beauty effortlessly combines comfort and style, ensuring you stay warm and chic throughout the winter festivities. For Indian Women - Details Enthusiasts: Explore unparalleled comfort and style with our Red Sweatshirt, tailored for fashion-forward Indian women aged 18 and above. Dive into the luxurious softness of the fabric as you discover the intricate details that make this red marvel a wardrobe essential. From casual elegance to specific design features, this sweatshirt promises to elevate your daily fashion game. For Australian Women - 25% Off Special: Wrap yourself in Australian charm with our Red Sweatshirt, designed for women aged 18 and above. Enjoy the soft embrace of this red stunner, now even more irresistible with a special 25% off. Whether you're heading out for a coffee or embracing a laid-back day, this daily wear adds a touch of Aussie style to your wardrobe, making comfort and confidence your signature. For Spanish-Speaking Women - In Spanish: Sumérgete en el confort y el estilo con nuestra Sudadera Roja, la elección diaria perfecta para mujeres españolas de 18 años en adelante. Relájate en el suave abrazo de su tela premium, fusionando sin esfuerzo el encanto casual con un toque de sofisticación. Ya sea para un café rápido o un día relajado, esta sudadera roja añade un toque de color a tu guardarropa, haciéndote sentir bien con confianza a diario. ¡Haz de la comodidad tu estilo y deja que el vibrante tono rojo hable por ti! == This feels like an 8-hour workday task while with AI it did not even take 8 minutes 🫣 == Sweat to chill: Your catalog creatives can be taken over by sweet AI AI empowers e-commerce businesses by automating and improving the handling of images and media assets. With image recognition algorithms, businesses can automatically tag and categorize vast image libraries, simplifying content management. AI-driven tools enhance product searchability, providing users with a more intuitive and personalized experience. AI algorithms automate the process of tagging images, and streamlining content organization Image recognition improves product searchability, enhancing user navigation and reducing bounce rate AI optimizes media assets for different devices, ensuring a consistent and high-quality visual experience AI tools can dynamically edit images, adjusting aspects like lighting and backgrounds to enhance visual appeal There are tools like Genus AI, that can help you enhance plain product images into more exciting and engaging images. I’d think twice before scheduling photoshoots in exotic locations 📸 Combining a PIM with Generative AI helps you stay consistent across channels Combining a Product Information Management (PIM) system with Generative AI proves to be a strategic synergy for businesses aiming to maintain consistency across various channels. The PIM system acts as a centralized hub for managing and organizing product information, ensuring uniformity and accuracy. When integrated with Generative AI, the process is elevated to new heights, automating the generation of consistent and high-quality content for diverse channels. This powerful combination not only streamlines workflows but also enhances efficiency by automating tasks such as content creation, thereby reducing the risk of inconsistencies. As a result, businesses can present a unified brand identity, accurate product information, and engaging content across all channels, fostering a seamless and cohesive customer experience. When power comes together, there’s nothing like it 🤝 Final thoughts Generative AI revolutionizes e-commerce catalog creation, streamlining processes, enhancing creativity, and providing a scalable solution. The key takeaway is that businesses leveraging generative AI not only achieve operational efficiency but also unlock the potential for more engaging and personalized customer experiences, ultimately reshaping the future of online retail.