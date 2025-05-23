The Role of Boundary Objects in New Tech Adoption

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2. Related Work

3. Theoretical Lenses

3.1. Handoff Model

3.2. Boundary objects

4. Applying the Theoretical Lenses and 4.1 Handoff Triggers: New tech, new threats, new hype

4.2. Handoff Components: Shifting experts, techniques, and data

4.3. Handoff Modes: Abstraction and constrained expertise

4.4 Handoff Function: Interrogating the how and 4.5. Transparency artifacts at the boundaries: Spaghetti at the wall

5. Uncovering the Stakes of the Handoff

5.1. Confidentiality is the tip of the iceberg

5.2. Data Utility

5.3. Formalism

5.4. Transparency

5.5. Participation

6. Beyond the Census: Lessons for Transparency and Participation and 6.1 Lesson 1: The handoff lens is a critical tool for surfacing values

6.2 Lesson 2: Beware objects without experts

6.3 Lesson 3: Transparency and participation should center values and policy

7. Conclusion

8. Research Ethics and Social Impact

8.1. Ethical concerns

8.2. Positionality

8.3. Adverse impact statement

Acknowledgments and References





7 CONCLUSION

The adoption of differential privacy by the U.S. Census Bureau marked a pivot in their practices around transparent and participatory algorithmic governance. The complex nature of this adoption, and its subsequent impacts revealed the ways in which handoffs in algorithmic adoption in government must be mediated by different stakeholders with different levels of expertise, including via the use of carefully-designed boundary objects, to allow for meaningful participation. The lessons learned here apply more broadly to processes of algorithmic adoption, well-intentioned (and carefully planned) shifts towards transparency, and practices for successful handoffs in modern algorithmic governance.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

We would like to thank Jeremy Seeman, the participants at Yale ISP’s 2023 Data (Re)Makes the World Conference and the 2023 Privacy Law Scholars Conference. This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship Program under Grant No. DGE 2146752. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. Deirdre K. Mulligan is a Professor at UC Berkeley School of Information, a faculty director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, and currently serving as Principal Deputy US Chief Technology Officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. The content herein represents the personal views of the authors and is not intended to reflect the views of the United States Government or any Federal agency.

Authors: (1) AMINA A. ABDU, University of Michigan, USA; (2) LAUREN M. CHAMBERS, University of California, Berkeley, USA; (3) DEIRDRE K. MULLIGAN, University of California, Berkeley, USA; (4) ABIGAIL Z. JACOBS, University of Michigan, USA.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.



