Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Rich History of Filecoin Network's FIL Tokenby@secagainsttheworld

    The Rich History of Filecoin Network's FIL Token

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    FIL, the native token of the Filecoin network, has a rich history dating back to Protocol Labs' vision for decentralized storage. The 2017 FIL Sales raised over $205 million for Filecoin's development, with investors anticipating growth. With a capped supply of 2 billion FIL, the mainnet launched in 2020. Protocol Labs consistently marketed FIL as an investment, emphasizing long-term value. It also introduced mechanisms like burning to reduce supply. Protocol Labs has continued to develop the Filecoin ecosystem, attracting investors and promising future growth.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Rich History of Filecoin Network's FIL Token
    web3 #filecoin #sec-v.-binance #fil
    SEC vs. the World HackerNoon profile picture

    @secagainsttheworld

    SEC vs. the World

    A collection of public domain court case filings, by/against the US SEC, retrieved by HackerNoon

    Receive Stories from @secagainsttheworld

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Investors Purchased wLUNA: SEC V. Terraform Labs
    Published at Oct 07, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    SEC vs. Crypto: Why so many lawsuits and why does it matter?
    Published at Nov 25, 2023 by obyte #utility-vs-security-sec-crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin is a Constant in a World of Drama
    Published at Nov 24, 2023 by ulriklykke #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    The SEC's Prayer for Relief in Binance Lawsuit
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    BAM Management and BAM Trading Charged for "Making Materially False Statements and Omissions"
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    Article Thumbnail
    SEC Claims that CZ's Control of Binance and BAM Trading Led to Regulatory Violations
    Published at Oct 01, 2023 by secagainsttheworld #sec-v.-binance
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!