The Rich History of Filecoin Network's FIL Token

FIL, the native token of the Filecoin network, has a rich history dating back to Protocol Labs' vision for decentralized storage. The 2017 FIL Sales raised over $205 million for Filecoin's development, with investors anticipating growth. With a capped supply of 2 billion FIL, the mainnet launched in 2020. Protocol Labs consistently marketed FIL as an investment, emphasizing long-term value. It also introduced mechanisms like burning to reduce supply. Protocol Labs has continued to develop the Filecoin ecosystem, attracting investors and promising future growth.