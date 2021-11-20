The Remote Work Revolution Made It Clear That The Emperor Has No Clothes

3,044 reads

There is a coordinated attack against the future of work, against our new way of life. An effort to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt among knowledge workers globally. The threat of not advancing in ones career, or being paid less based on distance from the home office, or that working from home will make you less successful, less healthy and sad. I ask that after reading that you share my letter with other remote workers who will join our cause at remotework.com. The remote revolution has begun, this is a call to arms.