Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Relations of the Offensive and Defensive to Each Other in Strategyby@carlvonclausewitz

    The Relations of the Offensive and Defensive to Each Other in Strategy

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Let us ask again, first of all, what are the circumstances which insure a successful result in strategy? In strategy there is no victory, as we have before said. On the one hand, the strategic success is the successful preparation of the tactical victory; the greater this strategic success, the more probable becomes the victory in the battle. On the other hand, strategic success lies in the making use of the victory gained. The more events the strategic combinations can in the sequel include in the consequences of a battle gained, the more strategy can lay hands on amongst the wreck of all that has been shaken to the foundation by the battle, the more it sweeps up in great masses what of necessity has been gained with great labour by many single hands in the battle, the grander will be its success.—Those things which chiefly lead to this success, or at least facilitate it, consequently the leading principles of efficient action in strategy, are as follow:— 1. The advantage of ground. 2. The surprise, let it be either in the form of an actual attack by surprise or by the unexpected display of large forces at certain points. 3. The attack from several quarters (all three, as in tactics). 4. The assistance of the theatre of war by fortresses, and everything belonging to them. 5. The support of the people. 6. The utilisation of great moral forces.
    featured image - The Relations of the Offensive and Defensive to Each Other in Strategy
    writing #non-fiction #military-philosophy
    Carl Von Clausewitz HackerNoon profile picture

    @carlvonclausewitz

    Carl Von Clausewitz

    Carl Philipp Gottfried von Clausewitz was a general and military theorist who stressed the "moral", in modern terms.

    Receive Stories from @carlvonclausewitz

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Strong Positions and Entrenched Camps
    Published at Oct 03, 2023 by carlvonclausewitz #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    BRIDAL VISITS AND ADIEUX.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Exportation of Machinery
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    When England has so recently lost two of its brightest ornaments
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ST. BLAISE, THE WINNER OF THE DERBY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Speaking Telegraph
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!