Quick Analysis of the Current BTC Market [Oct 24,19]

@ sergey-baloyan Sergey Baloyan Entrepreneur, X10.Agency Founder | IEO/STO/ICO marketing and launch | Worked with 40+ projects



We move inside the

1. 61.8% fibonacci level;

2.

3. Diagonal support line formed by 4 points.



I think we will continue to move inside this

Soon we will talk about the New Year rally, which is likely to be in the black triangle in the range $6800-8400.

Now you can observe the intersection of the two main MA 200 and 50 - and this is called death cross - a signal for falling. Today we wanna show you our view of BTC/USD and situation on the market.We move inside the falling wedge , we just reached the price of $7280 and it is a good support and at this point several indicators intersect:1. 61.8% fibonacci level;2. Falling wedge support line;3. Diagonal support line formed by 4 points.I think we will continue to move inside this wedge and even a possible false break up this wedge Soon we will talk about the New Year rally, which is likely to be in the black triangle in the range $6800-8400.Now you can observe the intersection of the two main MA 200 and 50 - and this is called death cross - a signal for falling.

After that we will break the line of support - the black line.



Most likely we will continue to move down to the zone of the largest volumes of $6600-6200 where you will see a flat, and there is even a chance that we will break this strong level down, and this will cause panic in the market, after that we will find support and this will be a good entry point to the market I showed this area with a yellow box.

The second option and it is more optimal - if we move up from the black triangle and the zone $6800-8400 will be the accumulation zone. A good signal for us would be breaking $9200.

Until this time, the dominance of Bitcoin will decrease, we're waiting for domination in the region of 60-58% .

Many "crypto traders" will see the opportunity to increase their number of bitcoins by trading second-class altcoins in pair with bitcoins that are so at the bottom. But be aware that the altoin market is dangerous for long-term investment, only short-term speculation. If you are a beginner stay away from them.

This analysis is done with the help of EXCAVO , #1 team of analytics on Trading View.

Tags