THE PYRO DEVELOPER WITH METABISULPHITE OF POTASH

Lately I called attention to the metabisulphite of potassium as an addition to the pyro solution for development, and can give now some of my experiences with this salt. The metabisulphite of potassium, which was introduced into the market by Dr. Schuchardt, and whose correct analysis is not known yet, is a white crystal, which in a solid condition, as well as in an aqueous solution, has a strong smell of sulphurous acid. An aqueous 2 per cent. solution of this salt dissolves pyrogallic acid to a weak yellowish color, being distinguished from the more light brown solution of sulphite of soda and pyro. The solution kept very well for four weeks in half-filled bottles, and showed a better preservation than the usual solution of pyro and sulphite of soda. More than 2 per cent. of the metabisulphite of potassium is without any advantage. If this solution is mixed with soda, a picture will develop rapidly, but the same will show a strongly yellow coloration in the gelatine film. Sulphite of soda has to be added to the soda solution to obtain an agreeable brownish or black tone in the negatives.