Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    THE PYRO DEVELOPER WITH METABISULPHITE OF POTASHby@scientificamerican

    THE PYRO DEVELOPER WITH METABISULPHITE OF POTASH

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Lately I called attention to the metabisulphite of potassium as an addition to the pyro solution for development, and can give now some of my experiences with this salt. The metabisulphite of potassium, which was introduced into the market by Dr. Schuchardt, and whose correct analysis is not known yet, is a white crystal, which in a solid condition, as well as in an aqueous solution, has a strong smell of sulphurous acid. An aqueous 2 per cent. solution of this salt dissolves pyrogallic acid to a weak yellowish color, being distinguished from the more light brown solution of sulphite of soda and pyro. The solution kept very well for four weeks in half-filled bottles, and showed a better preservation than the usual solution of pyro and sulphite of soda. More than 2 per cent. of the metabisulphite of potassium is without any advantage. If this solution is mixed with soda, a picture will develop rapidly, but the same will show a strongly yellow coloration in the gelatine film. Sulphite of soda has to be added to the soda solution to obtain an agreeable brownish or black tone in the negatives.
    featured image - THE PYRO DEVELOPER WITH METABISULPHITE OF POTASH
    writing #non-fiction #hackernoon-books
    Scientific American HackerNoon profile picture

    @scientificamerican

    Scientific American

    Oldest US science mag (est. 1845). Features contributions from Einstein, Tesla & 150+ Nobel laureates.

    Receive Stories from @scientificamerican

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Suicide Statistics
    Published at Nov 16, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!