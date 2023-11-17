Search icon
    The Pursuit of Veracity: California Accuses Meta of Touting Falsehoods

    The Pursuit of Veracity: California Accuses Meta of Touting Falsehoods

    California contends that Meta violated Business and Professions Code section 17500 by allegedly making untrue or misleading statements to induce public use of its platforms. The state highlights Meta's representations, including those described in earlier paragraphs, as misleading about the nature and safety of its platforms. Legal action is pursued based on the belief that Meta, at the time of making these statements, knew or should have known they were untrue or misleading.

    featured image - The Pursuit of Veracity: California Accuses Meta of Touting Falsehoods
    Breathtaking photograph of a man in the witness stand of a court room, his right hand on his chest. via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-companies #united-states-v-meta #meta
    Save the Kids From Meta

    The United States sues Meta and its flagship platforms for putting the mental health of young Americans in harms way.

