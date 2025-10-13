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The Psychology of Scarcity Messages: Lessons from Real-World Experiments in Travel UX

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byTimur Kaziev@trkaziev

Product Lead | ex-Yandex, ex-VK

October 13th, 2025
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Timur Kaziev@trkaziev

Product Lead | ex-Yandex, ex-VK

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product-management#product-marketing#product-management-advice#scarcity-marketing#ux-psychology#conversion-rate-optimization#color-psychology#social-proof#product-design-ethics

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