The Pros and Cons of Uploading your Mind Online

Rohan Dominic, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Favour Amadi and Justin Roberti posted a thread on slogging's official #technology channel. Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future. Limarc: "With Musk’s. Neuralink, sci-fi seems to be getting closer to. reality day by day day. I think technology like this could be used for space exploration or for any similar dangerous work."

Mind uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future

This Slogging thread by Rohan Dominic, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Favour Amadi and Justin Roberti occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

What do you think would be the pros and cons of technologies like Mind Uploading (Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. In other words, this technology could mean immortality!)?



Hey Rohan! Interesting question but is this a real technology being developed or like a sci-fi idea?

I ask because with Musk’s Neuralink, sci-fi seems to be getting closer to reality day by day

Though it might be a sci-fi idea as of now, many scientists believe that it will be closer to reality in near future.

Yes, Musk's Neuralink proves how we're getting closer to technology like "Mind Uploading".

I think technology like this could be used for space exploration or for any similar dangerous work.



When it comes to the negative side, I feel as Musk's said in one of his interviews how technology involving AI can turn against humans. This could mean a potential threat to humanity.

Hey Rohan Dominic. I saw a documentary a few years back about a social media network being developed where the AI would learn from you to replicate your personality, how you wrote. Thus, even when you weren't online or when you died, people would still be able to talk to an online version of you. From my end, I think it can have therapeutic uses, for closure, for instance, but it can also make grieving processes harder. Besides, having that kind of tech can imply serious risks for security and privacy: there could be schemes and thefts using your online "mind".

Yeah, I concur Mónica Freitas. It could have a ton of negative impacts. However, the development of such technology is inevitable.



It could be similar to the invention of the computer. When the computer was invented, viruses came along. To tackle those viruses, we invented Antiviruses.



Similarly, we would perhaps come up with something that could tackle and prevent the misuse of technology like "Mind Uploading". It would be a huge challenge nevertheless.

Rohan Dominic, I would say it will do more harm than good. You might be able to replicate the brain but copying its consciousness is a different thing. Sure, you can replicate the mind, but you will never be the same. Just an AI that answers questions without the spirit.

Hi Jack Boreham! According to the theory, you might be able to thoroughly replicate your original mind including your consciousness. In other words, it would be able to produce its own thoughts and take decisions.



It might not sound believable but I want you to suspend your disbelief for a while and would love to hear your opinions.

Rohan Dominic This reads like sci-fi. How's this going to work? Is this an unending mind upload or a particular time in your life?

Favour Amadi Yes, however, I think it could be closer to reality considering the invention of technology like Neuralink.



If you are uploading it at a particular time in your life, it might just learn your past experiences as well I believe.

Rohan Dominic True that there could be protection developments, but I think the risks would outweigh the perks. Besides, what use would your virtual mind have while you're online? And even offline, there's only so much I can imagine in usage. Where do you see this technology being helpful?

Mónica Freitas Would be really helpful in research. For instance, space exploration or perhaps carrying out some dangerous tasks such as rescuing people from dangerous or inaccessible areas (if integrated with robotic machines).

Rohan Dominic i think the idea is wonderful, beautiful, and terrifying. It takes us to the question of "just because you can do a thing, does that mean you should?" The security issues around having my whole pysche online are more than I can bear. That's just what I need, someone making NFTs of my middle school experiences...

👍 1

Justin Roberti Yes, you're right! Security is always a concern. However, I believe we would come up with a technology to strengthen security.



A few years back, we never thought of technology like computers. However, not only do we have computers now but also the internet and have a whole different field or domain called cyber security to tackle the security issues pertaining to computers.



I believe we would have a similar technology to rectify the security issues pertaining to 'Mind Uploading'. or technology of that sort.

Rohan Dominic interesting. However, I think it's a scary concept. Would you give it a shot if the right security was in place? I've heard of people being able to remove their consciousness from their bodies. It must be a mind-bending experience (literally). I wonder how as humans, we will be able to comprehend such a change and shift in the paradigm of consciousness. Sorry for getting philosophical...😂

Jack Boreham Well, I wouldn't remove my consciousness. However, I'd love to see the copy of my mind 😂

I reckon the development of such technology is inevitable considering the rate at which we are developing in terms of AI.



With the development of such technology, we will surely have security and other issues that I think we would have a hard time tackling. We might also experience AI wars and similar problems in the near future. However, it is not impossible to rectify them.



Well, that's the future and it's exciting! :)