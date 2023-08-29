Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Pros and Cons of Smart Working: My Experienceby@balastrong

    The Pros and Cons of Smart Working: My Experience

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Let’s begin with what I don’t like, and what I feel I'm missing from when I was working from the office; we'll get into the positive aspects later.
    featured image - The Pros and Cons of Smart Working: My Experience
    remote-work#remote-work#smart-working#work
    Leonardo Montini HackerNoon profile picture

    @balastrong

    Leonardo Montini

    Receive Stories from @balastrong

    react to story with heart
    Leonardo Montini HackerNoon profile picture
    by Leonardo Montini @balastrong.In love with Open Source and and knowledge sharing - I like to talk about GitHub, Visual Studio Code and Web Development. Watch me on YouTube!
    Read my stories
    Segment-DM

    Let Your Engineers & PMs focus on Product. Apply for $50K Credits!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Guide to Closing a Pull Request — Merge Commit vs Squash vs Rebase on GitHub
    Published at Jan 10, 2023 by balastrong #github
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Record a Zoom Meeting without Permission on Phone, Windows, and Mac
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by kingabimbola #zoom
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Content Creators – Competitors or Human Assistants?
    Published at Aug 27, 2023 by roi4presenter #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Unify Your Workstream With Slack Integrations: A Quick Guide
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by techsoup #remote-work
    Article Thumbnail
    The Metaverse is Now Corporate and Depressing
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by jeremyrayjewell #metaverse
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa