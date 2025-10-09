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The Project That Made Me Choose C Again

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byDayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

October 9th, 2025
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Dayvster@dayvster

Not summer but sunny, cool like the easter bunny.

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programming#c#programming#opinion#is-c-relevant#is-c-still-relevant#c-projects#c-programming#c-programming-myths

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