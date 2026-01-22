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The Problem With Perfect AI Is That Mathematics Won’t Allow It

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byjdoula@jdoula

I'm Jdoula

January 22nd, 2026
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jdoula@jdoula

I'm Jdoula

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machine-learning#ai-singularity#limits-of-ai#ai-technical-debt#ai-model-collapse#computational-limits-of-ai#ai-and-godel's-theorem#ai-scaling-laws#responsible-ai-development

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